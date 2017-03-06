The Car in Which the Notorious B.I.G. Was Shot Is Being Auctioned

The 1997 GMC Suburban that the Notorious B.I.G. got shot in is now being sold for $1.5 million. The sale was announced a week after the BMW that West Coast rival Tupac Shakur was shot in went on sale for the same price. Both cars are being sold by memorabilia dealer Moments in Time.

That GMC Suburban was previously sold at a 1997 public auction to a woman who had no idea about its infamy, according to TMZ. The passenger door was replaced after police took the bullet-riddled original in for investigation. So, the only remaining evidence of Biggie’s murder was the bullet hole in the seatbelt.

The buyer bought the vehicle for her family of six, and she didn’t find out about its history until 2005—the same year Biggie’s last posthumous album dropped.