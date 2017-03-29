Lana Del Rey Releases Trailer for New Album Lust for Life, Which Is “Coming Soon”

Lana Del Rey has announced her forthcoming fifth album, Lust for Life, in a tweet:

My new record – Lust For Life – is coming soon pic.twitter.com/cm6QV0gjkX — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) March 29, 2017

Yesterday, news broke that Lana Del Rey registered publication rights data for a new song, “Lust for Life,” which bears a writing credit from the Weeknd.

The accompanying Lust for Life album trailer features Del Rey as a mysterious figure living inside the Hollywood sign in Los Angeles, echoing the combination of vintage film and space imagery from her latest music video for “Love.” It also includes an image of the Statue of Liberty, whose torch is snuffed out.

An official release date has not yet been announced.