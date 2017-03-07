Video: Joey Badass – “Land of the Free”

After last week’s “I’m a better rapper than 2Pac” controversy, Joey Badass has dropped the video for his recently released song “Land of the Free,” from his new album All-Amerikkkan Bada$$, the follow-up to his warmly received debut 2015 debut B4.Da.$$. The political anthem gets fittingly symbolic visuals: Children dressed in white run toward the tree of knowledge, black bodies are lined up against a firing squad, and bleak KKK imagery appear in the later half of the video.

Watch the clip—directed by Joey Badass and Nathan R Smith—below. All-Amerikkkan Bada$$ is scheduled to drop April 7.