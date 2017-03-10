Insane Clown Posse Released a Goofy Video for Their Cover of Christina Aguilera’s “Beautiful”

At some point in the last few years, Insane Clown Posse flipped the switch from irrepressibly tWiStEd to kind of sweet, recording viral songs about how everything is dope and waging an admittedly good fight on behalf of their fans. In light of that personality turn, they released a cover of Christina Aguilera’s self-care anthem “Beautiful,” back in 2012. This week, for whatever reason, they decided to release a goofy music video for “Beautiful (Indestructible),” nearly five years after the song came out. The clip is enjoyable bizarre: As Violent J rap-sings Aguilera’s lyric in scuzzy slo-mo, a creepy clown dances vigorously behind him. Catch it below.