Watch Future Perform “Incredible” on Ellen

Future continued pushing his most recent album—the hits-stacked HNDRXX, the lost Jodeci album—with a performance on Ellen. He and DJ Esco hit the daytime talk show stage to perform the project’s sun-kissed highlight “Incredible.” Watch the performance below.

A lot of HNDRXX’s songs use melodic singing, so it’s been a wonder if he could hit those notes outside of the studio. He does well with “Incredible,” but he sounds a tad winded at points. He’ll have plenty of time to work out those chops, though: The Future-headlined Nobody Safe Tour starts May 4.