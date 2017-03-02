Hear Fleetwood Mac’s Unreleased Demo for “Where We Belong”

Ahead of the March 31 release of an expanded re-issue of Fleetwood Mac’s 1987 album Tango in the Night, Rhino Records has shared another peek at its creation: a demo of an unreleased song called “Where We Belong.” (We’ve already heard an extended early version of “Seven Wonders,” which did make the final album.)

“Where We Belong” was co-written by Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie, who share vocal duties. It’s not exactly a fully-formed song—for one thing, it seems they didn’t write any verses—but you can hear it below.

[Rolling Stone]