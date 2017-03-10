David Bowie Live Album, Rare EP to Be Released on Record Store Day

This Record Store Day, we’ll get two new releases from the David Bowie vaults: Cracked Actor, a 3xLP live album documenting a single show from 1974, and Bowpromo, a small-run promotional EP originally released in 1971, with alternate versions of several classic Hunky Dory numbers.

The material on Cracked Actor comes from Bowie’s Los Angeles performance on the so-called “Philly Dogs” leg of his Diamond Dogs tour–the same show that was captured in part in a BBC documentary of the same name–during which he performed material from both that album and the soul-inflected Young Americans, which was released the following year. The performance came just months after the recording of David Live, Bowie’s notoriously spotty first live album, but features a more R&B-oriented band including Luther Vandross on backing vocals, assembled to perform the new Young Americans material. Cracked Actor was mixed by Tony Visconti, Bowie’s longtime producer.

According to a statement on Bowie’s website, Bowpromo was originally pressed in “very small quantities” as a promotional accompaniment to Hunky Dory. It features alternate mixes of several beloved songs from that album: “Oh! You Pretty Things,” “Queen Bitch,” “Quicksand,” and others. (“Changes” and “Life on Mars?,” however, are notably absent.)

This year’s Record Store Day happens April 22. See the full tracklist for each release below.

David Bowie – Cracked Actor (Live Los Angeles ’74) tracklist

Side 1:

Introduction

1984

Rebel Rebel

Moonage Daydream

Sweet Thing/Candidate/Sweet Thing

Side 2:

Changes

Suffragette City

Aladdin Sane

All The Young Dudes

Cracked Actor

Side 3:

Rock ‘n’ Roll With Me

Knock On Wood

It’s Gonna Be Me

Space Oddity

Side 4:

Diamond Dogs

Big Brother

Time

Side 5:



The Jean Genie

Rock ‘n’ Roll Suicide

John, I’m Only Dancing (Again)

Side 6:

David Bowie logo etching

Bowpromo tracklist

Oh! You Pretty Things

Eight Line Poem

Kooks

It Ain’t Easy

Queen Bitch

Quicksand

Bombers / Andy Warhol Intro