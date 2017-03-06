Car Seat Headrest Announce 2017 Tour

In support of 2016’s Teens of Denial, Car Seat Headrest have announced a 2017 world tour. The 36-date trek will take the band throughout the U.S. and Europe, and includes sets at a handful of major festivals, including Bonnaroo and Coachella. Check out the full list of dates below.

Car Seat Headrest:

03-10 New Orleans, LA – The Buku Music + Art Project

03-14 Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Paradiso Grote Zaal

03-15 Brussels, Belgium – Botanique

03-16 Cologne, Germany – Gebäude 9

03-17 Berlin, Germany – Musik & Frieden

03-18 Schorndorf, Germany – Manufaktur

03-19 Munich, Germany – Feierwerk / Kranhalle

03-20 Zürich, Switzerland – Mascotte

03-22 Paris, France – Divan du Monde

03-23 London, England – Electric Ballroom

03-24 Manchester, England – Manchester Gorilla

03-24-26 Glasgow, Scotland – BBC Radio 6 Music Festival

03-26 Leeds, England – Brudenell Social Club

03-27 Dublin, Ireland – Academy

04-15 Indio, CA – Coachella Valley Music and Arts

04-17 Los Angeles, CA – The Regent Theatre

04-19 Pomona, CA – The Glass House

04-20 Pioneertown, CA – Pappy & Harriets

04-22 Indio, CA – Coachella Valley Music and Arts

05-12 Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Music Festival

05-26 Allston, MA – Boston Calling

05-28 George, WA – Sasquatch Music Festival

06-01 Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

06-03 New York, NY – Governors Ball Music Festival

06-04 Charlottesville, VA – Jefferson Theater

06-05 Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

06-07 Asheville, NC – Orange Peel

06-08 Louisville, KY – Headliners

06-09 Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music Festival

06-18 Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheater

06-24 Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheater

06-30 Richmond, VA – Brown’s Island

07-28-30 Oro-Medonte, Ontario – WayHome Music and Arts Festival

08-01 Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom

08-03 South Burlington, VT – Higher Ground Ballroom

08-04-06 Montreal, Quebec – Osheaga Festival

