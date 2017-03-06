News \
Car Seat Headrest Announce 2017 Tour
In support of 2016’s Teens of Denial, Car Seat Headrest have announced a 2017 world tour. The 36-date trek will take the band throughout the U.S. and Europe, and includes sets at a handful of major festivals, including Bonnaroo and Coachella. Check out the full list of dates below.
Car Seat Headrest:
03-10 New Orleans, LA – The Buku Music + Art Project
03-14 Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Paradiso Grote Zaal
03-15 Brussels, Belgium – Botanique
03-16 Cologne, Germany – Gebäude 9
03-17 Berlin, Germany – Musik & Frieden
03-18 Schorndorf, Germany – Manufaktur
03-19 Munich, Germany – Feierwerk / Kranhalle
03-20 Zürich, Switzerland – Mascotte
03-22 Paris, France – Divan du Monde
03-23 London, England – Electric Ballroom
03-24 Manchester, England – Manchester Gorilla
03-24-26 Glasgow, Scotland – BBC Radio 6 Music Festival
03-26 Leeds, England – Brudenell Social Club
03-27 Dublin, Ireland – Academy
04-15 Indio, CA – Coachella Valley Music and Arts
04-17 Los Angeles, CA – The Regent Theatre
04-19 Pomona, CA – The Glass House
04-20 Pioneertown, CA – Pappy & Harriets
04-22 Indio, CA – Coachella Valley Music and Arts
05-12 Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Music Festival
05-26 Allston, MA – Boston Calling
05-28 George, WA – Sasquatch Music Festival
06-01 Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
06-03 New York, NY – Governors Ball Music Festival
06-04 Charlottesville, VA – Jefferson Theater
06-05 Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle
06-07 Asheville, NC – Orange Peel
06-08 Louisville, KY – Headliners
06-09 Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music Festival
06-18 Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheater
06-24 Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheater
06-30 Richmond, VA – Brown’s Island
07-28-30 Oro-Medonte, Ontario – WayHome Music and Arts Festival
08-01 Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom
08-03 South Burlington, VT – Higher Ground Ballroom
08-04-06 Montreal, Quebec – Osheaga Festival