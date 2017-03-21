Animal Collective Announce New Meeting of the Waters EP

Animal Collective have announced a new live EP, Meeting of the Waters, recorded in a very quintessentially Animal Collective location: the Brazilian rainforest. Waters will be available on 12″ vinyl for Record Store Day, April 22. (If you feel like you just heard about a new Animal Collective EP, you’re right: They released a four-track EP called The Painters last month.)

The latest release is tied to AnCo’s appearance on a forthcoming episode of Viceland’s Earth Works, an environmental-themed music TV show co-produced by LiveNation. Per BloombergBusinessweek last year:

On the show, set to premiere this fall, musicians travel to imperiled ecosystems to highlight certain threats through song. In one episode, the band Animal Collective travels to the Amazon jungle to record animal sounds.

“Animal Collective recording animal sounds in the Amazon jungle” seems like a thing that should have happened already. A premiere date for their Earth Works episode hasn’t been announced yet, but you can watch a trailer below.