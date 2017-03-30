A Perfect Circle Announce Plans for First New Album Since 2004’s eMOTIVe

BMG has officially added rock group A Perfect Circle to their roster, as the band inks a worldwide recording deal. It’s been 13 years since the supergroup released their last album, 2004’s eMOTIVe. Now the band—consisting of original members Billy Howerdel (of Ashes Divide) and Maynard James Keenan (Tool, Puscifer), as well as the more newly added James Iha (The Smashing Pumpkins), Jeff Friedl (Devo/The Beta Machine) and Matt McJunkins (Eagles of Death Metal/The Beta Machine)—is also currently working on a new LP.

Excited by the news, Howerdel announced, “We just signed a new record deal with BMG! Looking forward to sharing new music with you soon. New APC-2017!” Jon Cohen, EVP Recorded Music at BMG, joined in on the celebration: “We’re thrilled to welcome A Perfect Circle to BMG and excited to present their highly-anticipated new music to the world. Their uncompromising approach, vision and legion of fans have made them one of the most artistic and commercially successful acts in rock.”

Since their inception in 1999, the band has released three studio albums, starting with Mer de Noms in 2000 followed by Thirteenth Step (2003) and eMOTIVe. The multi-platinum band has toured worldwide, and remains a festival mainstay. Last year, they announced plans for a new world tour.

This article originally appeared at Billboard.