Walter “Junie” Morrison (Ohio Players, Parliament-Funkadelic) Dead at 62

Ohio Players founder Walter “Junie” Morrison has passed away at the age of 62, according to his daughter Akasha Morrison. The announcement was made in a Facebook post.

Morrison’s lasting legacy is his career with the Ohio Players, whose biggest hits are part of black culture canon. He was still a formidable artist when he left the collective in 1974, releasing three solo albums in the ’70s and playing a major role in the Parliament-Funkadelic’s final essential records (“One Nation Under a Groove,” “(Not Just) Knee Deep”). Morrison was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as part of Parliament-Funkadelic in 1997.

The keyboardist crept back into relevancy thanks to Solange Knowles’ tribute to him on last year’s A Seat at the Table. Listen to “Junie” and a few of the composer’s best work below.