Watch Chance the Rapper’s “Same Drugs” Video, Which He Premiered on Facebook Live

Chance the Rapper announced the premiere of his newest music video today via a perplexing Tweet asking: “Does anyone have Facebook Live?” (Chance, if you didn’t know what Facebook Live is, and that you don’t have to “have” it–it comes with Facebook and requires only clicking a ‘play’ button to watch– you wouldn’t be premiering your new video on it.)

Does anyone have facebook live? I’m about to premier a new music video on there in 10 minutes ok? Ok. https://t.co/TRRxLBhZBc — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) February 6, 2017

The clip turned out to be a live broadcast of a new video from “Same Drugs,” a standout from last year’s Coloring Book. The bulk of the clip features Chance playing a luminous white grand piano and sharing the bench with a Muppet-like friend nuzzling up against his shoulder and singing Eryn Allen Kane’s part.

Watch it below.

Here’s what Chance had to say about the premiere.