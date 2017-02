Today, Beats 1’s Zane Lowe premiered Sampha’s “Under,” a track that will appear on his debut album Process. The track is a mixture of negative space and haunted synths that compliments Sampha’s poetically dark musings (“I wonder, sit and watch you wonder / I see you manipulate your lover”). Listen below.

Sampha has also shared the video for “(No One Knows Me) Like the Piano” earlier this week. Process is set to drop tonight.