Report: Burglars Stole $2 Million in Jewelry From Alanis Morissette’s Home

Thieves stole $2 million worth of jewelry from Alanis Morissette’s Los Angeles home last week, TMZ reports. Details from the theft are sparse, but the burglars reportedly nabbed the jewels from a “very secure area” in the Brentwood home. Morisette wasn’t home at the time.

The burglary comes just weeks after Morissette’s former manager Jonathan Schwartz admitted to stealing $4.8 million from the singer between 2009 and 2016.