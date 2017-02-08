Report: Beyoncé Rehearsing for Grammys, Seems Likely to Perform

Though the Grammys haven’t officially announced Beyoncé as a performer, rumors have been flying all week. And in case you spent that week under a rock, Beyoncé is also pregnant. This morning, TMZ reports the future Carter twins mean Beyoncé will be taking things slower at the Grammys than she usually does at live performances.

According to TMZ’s sources, Beyoncé is in rehearsals for a Grammys performance, but her full routine won’t be locked down until the night before the show. Her producers reportedly have a couple of strategies to fill the stage and keep the audience occupied, including an elaborate digital backdrop and guest cameos.

Beyoncé is also set to headline both weekends of Coachella in April. Yesterday, TMZ reported festival organizers haven’t communicated with Beyoncé since the pregnancy announcement, but they aren’t making alternate plans.