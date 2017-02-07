Prince’s Iconic Backing Band the Revolution to Tour This Spring

Prince’s iconic ’80s backing band The Revolution will celebrate his legacy with a short string of tour dates this spring. The lineup for the dates, which the group announced via a ticketing link on Twitter, features guitarist Wendy Melvoin, keyboardists Lisa Coleman and Matt Fink, bassist Mark Brown (aka Brownmark) and Robert Rivkin (Bobby Z) on drums.

A couple of tour dates for you, more coming soon. https://t.co/QpHkAVWMxR — The Revolution (@Stillagroup) February 6, 2017

The group previously performed at an all-star tribute concert in Minneapolis in October, and is scheduled to participate the decadent, three-day Celebration 2017 mini-festival in the Purple One’s honor, which will take place at Paisley Park on April 20-23. It features Morris Day and the Time, Chaka Khan, Prince’s other most notable backing band The New Power Generation, and many more.

Check out the Revolution’s newly added spring dates below.

Apr. 23–Chicago–Metro

Apr. 27–Washington D.C.–The Fillmore Silver Spring

Apr. 28–New York–B.B. King’s

Apr. 29–Philadelphia–Theatre of Living Arts