Perfume Genius Announces Tour, New Album Coming This Year
Perfume Genius has announced a U.S. tour, beginning with a performance at the Marfa Myths festival in May, and ending in San Francisco in July. These shows will be played in support of an as-yet-untitled new Perfume Genius album, the follow-up to Mike Hadreas’s great and glammy Too Bright, released in 2014.
The Marfa Myths performance is a collaboration with Weyes Blood, and Hadreas will be joined by the avant-gospel singer serpentwithfeet for much of the rest of the tour. See the tour dates below:
05-09 Marfa, TX – Marfa Myths
05-10 Detroit, MI – Magic Stick Lounge
05-11 Toronto, Ontario – Virgin Mobile Mod Club
05-12 Montreal, Quebec – Theatre Fairmount
05-13 Boston, MA – Royale
05-15 Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
05-16 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
05-18 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
05-19 Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle
05-20 Atlanta, GA – Terminal West
05-21 Nashville, TN – Exit/In
05-23 Milwaukee, WI – Cedar Cultural Center
05-24 Minneapolis, MN – Cedar Cultural Center
05-25 Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall
06-16-17 Eaux Claires Festival – Eau Claire, WI
07-15 Vancouver, British Columbia – Imperial
07-16 Portland, OR – Revolution Hall
07-18 San Francisco, CA – The Independent