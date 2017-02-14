Perfume Genius Announces Tour, New Album Coming This Year

Perfume Genius has announced a U.S. tour, beginning with a performance at the Marfa Myths festival in May, and ending in San Francisco in July. These shows will be played in support of an as-yet-untitled new Perfume Genius album, the follow-up to Mike Hadreas’s great and glammy Too Bright, released in 2014.

The Marfa Myths performance is a collaboration with Weyes Blood, and Hadreas will be joined by the avant-gospel singer serpentwithfeet for much of the rest of the tour. See the tour dates below:

05-09 Marfa, TX – Marfa Myths

05-10 Detroit, MI – Magic Stick Lounge

05-11 Toronto, Ontario – Virgin Mobile Mod Club

05-12 Montreal, Quebec – Theatre Fairmount

05-13 Boston, MA – Royale

05-15 Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

05-16 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

05-18 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

05-19 Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

05-20 Atlanta, GA – Terminal West

05-21 Nashville, TN – Exit/In

05-23 Milwaukee, WI – Cedar Cultural Center

05-24 Minneapolis, MN – Cedar Cultural Center

05-25 Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall

06-16-17 Eaux Claires Festival – Eau Claire, WI

07-15 Vancouver, British Columbia – Imperial

07-16 Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

07-18 San Francisco, CA – The Independent