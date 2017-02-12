News \
Paris Jackson Encourages Support for #NoDAPL at 2017 Grammys
Paris Jackson, daughter of the late Michael Jackson, was on hand at tonight’s Grammys to introduce the Weeknd and Daft Punk before their performance. Jackson walked out to a large round of applause, prompting her to say “We could really use this kind of excitement at a pipeline protests, guys.” She then made a fist and said “hashtag no DAPL,” referring to the trending tag used to support protesters of the Dakota Access Pipeline, which recently began construction at Donald Trump’s behest. Watch a video of her speech below.