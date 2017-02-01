Nicki Minaj Is Back Hanging Out With Drake (and Lil Wayne)

One effect of Nicki Minaj’s recently-severed relationship with Meek Mill was that it appeared to break her bond with her labelmate and longtime collaborator Drake, who began his high-profile, unendingly stupid beef with Mill over ghostwriting accusations in the summer of 2015. Last April, Drake revealed in a Beats 1 interview that he and Nicki hadn’t spoken since the feud began.

But now, it seems the two free-and-single superstars have been able to rekindle their friendship, as evidenced through two photos posted on Instagram today. You can see them both below, though it’s worth noting that one of just her and Drake (alone in a room) was posted first, almost as if she was purposefully teasing fans who have long yearned her and Drake to officially become a couple:

A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Feb 1, 2017 at 8:19am PST

An hour or so later, Nicki posted this photo, which revealed Lil Wayne was hanging as well:

#TheBIG3 #YoungMoney 🎀 ~ 📸: @mackmaine4president A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Feb 1, 2017 at 8:36am PST

TMZ reports that the photos were taken back on January 12, after Young Money label head Mack Maine organized a hangout for the “Big 3.” According to the gossip site’s source, Drake was inspired to reconnect with Nicki after watching Wayne and her appear on ESPN during the NFL playoffs early last month.

It looks very much like they’re in a studio, especially in the second shot, so here’s hoping that whatever they comes up with next isn’t as aggressively mediocre as their last collaboration.