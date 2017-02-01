New Music \
New Music: Presentable Corpse – “Don’t End Up Alone”
“If you could have anyone, would you stay here with me?” wonders Jorge Elbrecht in the opening lines to “Don’t End Up Alone.” The singer of Brooklyn art-pop trio Violens, Elbrecht turns back to that band’s earlier material–more guitar-driven than synth-laden–to create this elegant meditation on abandonment. It’s the first release from Presentable Corpse, Elbrecht’s new project, which he calls “music created from the perspective of a deceased songwriter.” Even so, Elbrecht’s unique voice sounds incredibly alive.
“Don’t End Up Alone” is the A-side to a limited 7-inch, available on A Grey Market records.