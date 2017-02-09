New Music: Desiigner – “Outlet”

After last Friday’s release of Big Sean’s I Decided., Desiigner looks to continue G.O.O.D. Music’s momentum by premiering his new song “Outlet” on Beats 1 Radio. The single is his first since last July’s “Tiimmy Turner,” which failed to match the success of his #1 breakout hit “Panda.” Produced by Mike Dean and Vinylz, “Outlet” still makes the mistake of conflating hapless experimentation with innovation. Nonetheless, you can stream the single (which shares the name of his upcoming headlining tour) below.