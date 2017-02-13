You’ll Never Guess Why James Hetfield’s Mic Was Unplugged at the Grammys

As you’ve almost certainly heard by now, James Hetfield’s microphone didn’t work for the first half of Metallica’s performance with Lady Gaga at last night’s Grammys. But why didn’t it work? Today, the mystery was revealed: A stagehand unplugged it accidentally, according to TMZ.

Also, Laverne Cox apologized for not mentioning Metallica during her introduction speech. Rough night for the band.