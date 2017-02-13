News \
Metallica Announce 2017 North American Tour
To promote 2016’s Hardwired…to Self-Destruct, Metallica have announced their first major North American tour since 2009. Avenged Sevenfold and Volbeat will join the metal legends for the 25-date North American leg of the WorldWired Tour, which begins May 10th at Baltimore’s M&T Stadium and ends August 16th in Edmonton. Let’s hope James Hetfield’s microphone works better on tour than it did at the Grammys last night. Check out the full tour dates below.
Metallica:
May 10 – Baltimore, MD @ M&T Bank Stadium
May 12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
May 14 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
May 17 – Uniondale, NY @ New Coliseum
May 19 – Boston, MA @ Gillette Stadium
May 21 – Columbus, OH @ Rock On The Range Festival
June 4 – St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium
June 7 – Denver, CO @ Sports Authority Field
June 11 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium
June 14 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome
June 16 – Dallas, TX @ AT&T Stadium
June 18 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
July 5 – Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium
July 7 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium
July 9 – Atlanta, GA @ Suntrust Park
July 12 – Detroit, MI @ Comercia Park
July 14 – Quebec City, [email protected] D’Ete
July 16 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
July 19 – Montreal, QB @ Parc Jean-Drapeau
July 29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl
August 4 – Phoenix, AZ @ University of Phoenix Stadium
August 6 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park
August 9 – Seattle, WA @ Centurylink Field
August 14 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place
August 16 – Edmonton, AB @ Commonwealth Stadium