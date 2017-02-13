Metallica Announce 2017 North American Tour

To promote 2016’s Hardwired…to Self-Destruct, Metallica have announced their first major North American tour since 2009. Avenged Sevenfold and Volbeat will join the metal legends for the 25-date North American leg of the WorldWired Tour, which begins May 10th at Baltimore’s M&T Stadium and ends August 16th in Edmonton. Let’s hope James Hetfield’s microphone works better on tour than it did at the Grammys last night. Check out the full tour dates below.

Metallica:

May 10 – Baltimore, MD @ M&T Bank Stadium

May 12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

May 14 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

May 17 – Uniondale, NY @ New Coliseum

May 19 – Boston, MA @ Gillette Stadium

May 21 – Columbus, OH @ Rock On The Range Festival

June 4 – St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium

June 7 – Denver, CO @ Sports Authority Field

June 11 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

June 14 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome

June 16 – Dallas, TX @ AT&T Stadium

June 18 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

July 5 – Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium

July 7 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

July 9 – Atlanta, GA @ Suntrust Park

July 12 – Detroit, MI @ Comercia Park

July 14 – Quebec City, [email protected] D’Ete

July 16 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

July 19 – Montreal, QB @ Parc Jean-Drapeau

July 29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl

August 4 – Phoenix, AZ @ University of Phoenix Stadium

August 6 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park

August 9 – Seattle, WA @ Centurylink Field

August 14 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place

August 16 – Edmonton, AB @ Commonwealth Stadium

