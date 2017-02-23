New Music: Lil B Soundtracks Trailer for Ta-Nehisi Coates’ Black Panther Series

Ta-Nehisi Coates’ Black Panther run reaches its 11th issue this week, and with it comes another trailer. This one is scored by an taut instrumental track—titled “Enter the Depths”—by Lil B, who hasn’t released a mixtape since 2015’s Thugged Out Pissed Off. Past Black Panther trailers included music from Mobb Deep’s Prodigy, Kweku Collins, and Jean Grae.

Watch the clip below and give Coates’ excellent Black Panther series (all 11 issues) a read. Lil B tweeted that he finished his Black Ken mixtape but hasn’t announced a release date.