Video: Le1f – “Umami / Water”

Le1f hasn’t put out a new song, but he did put out new content—at least something to send “positive vibes to all women and feminines, brown folks of all genders, to our health, sanity, and all fresh water,” according to the YouTube caption. The rapper dropped the video for “Umami / Water,” a cut from his 2015 album Riot Boi. The pleasures here are pretty simple: A fiercely choreographed dance in a warehouse segues into some solo posing in a rocky landscape. Watch below.