Grammys 2017: Watch Katy Perry’s “Chained to the Rhythm” Performance

At tonight’s Grammys, Katy Perry performed her new single “Chained to the Rhythm,” which concluded with some sort of vague political statement, which you see pictured above. The performance comes after the singer dropped a new song last week at disco ball-shaped listening stations around the globe, and as she has been not-so-subtly hinting at new music (and a possible tour) to come later in the year. Watch a clip of the performance below.

