Grammys 2017: Metallica and Lady Gaga’s Performance Did Not Go As Planned

Tonight, Lady Gaga and Metallica teamed up at the Grammys to perform “Moth Into Flame” from Metallica’s 2016 album Hardwired… to Self-Destruct. It did not go as planned. First, Laverne Cox forgot to mention Metallica during her introduction speech. Then, James Hetfield’s microphone was accidentally turned off for half the song, leading to a bunch of dead space when it was time for him to sing. He eventually made his way over to Gaga’s microphone, and his mic was fixed by the end of it, but it was still pretty dicey. Watch some clips below.

Read our review of Lady Gaga’s Joanne here and our review of Metallica’s Hardwired… to Self-Destruct here.