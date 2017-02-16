Hear an Early, Unreleased Version of Fleetwood Mac’s “Seven Wonders”

Next month, Rhino Records will release a suite of re-issues of Fleetwood Mac’s 1987 album Tango in the Night, some of which include unreleased demos and rarities. Today, you can hear a early, extended version of the single “Seven Wonders.”

The Tango in the Night reissues (there are single-disc, double-disc, and deluxe CD/DVD/vinyl options) are out March 31. Hear an early version of “Seven Wonders” and compare to the remastered standard cut below.