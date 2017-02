D.R.A.M., who’s getting ready to tour Europe next week, has finally dropped the video to “Cute,” a highlight from his 2015 debut LP Big Baby D.R.A.M. The new flick is obviously pegged to Valentine’s Day, with D.R.A.M. and his Muppet double looking for romance. D.R.A.M. has rarely been cynical, so the quest goes well. Watch the video below.