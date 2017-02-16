Camila Cabello Asked Out Her Uber Driver After They Talked About La La Land

In a new cover story for Billboard, Camila Cabello discussed many things without going into too much detail—mostly, the bad blood with her former bandmates in Fifth Harmony and the work ethic that finally brought her Top 40 success on her own terms during the past two years. However, Cabello did provide a detailed account of one incident: a bizarre rendezvous that occurred after she saw La La Land.

Apparently, Damian Chazelle’s hyper-Oscar-nominated movie opened up Cabello’s emotional floodgates, inspiring her to ask out an Uber driver who loved the film as much as she did. Here’s her account:

“I love the movie because I’m such a hopeless romantic. It made me feel like I could meet anybody anywhere. Like, yesterday I asked my Uber driver for his number. Because we were actually talking about the movie and he was like, ‘I just came out of a relationship.’ He just sounded like he was a hopeless romantic. And I was like, ‘You know what? I’ll get his number.’ He never texted me back…I don’t know. Maybe it didn’t go through.”

“Maybe it didn’t go through”? Has Cabello really told herself the same convenient lie that so many of us do when a romantically-fueled text correspondence doesn’t go our way? L.A.’s Missed Connections page is wide open for a second shot.