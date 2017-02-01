The Carters V: Beyoncé Is Pregnant With Twins

Black History Month got off to a rough start earlier today, but things appear to be on the up and up. This afternoon, Beyoncé revealed on Instagram that she’s pregnant with twins.

“We would like to share our love and happiness,” she said in the Instagram caption. “We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes.”

The ancestors are pleased, but Bey’s pregnancy offers up yet another dilemma.

Wait what about Coachella — francesca stabile (@frantaclaus) February 1, 2017

Gotta cancel that shit: There’s going to be two more Carters.

Update: Beyoncé’s stylist Marni Senofonte, who styled her on Lemonade and the world tour, revealed that she’s behind the pregnancy photo as well. Senofonte reposted the picture with the caption “Ok, NOW BACK TO WORK!!!!! TMinus11Days !!!!!”—which could be an indication that Beyoncé will appear at the Grammys on Feb. 12.