Watch Sleater-Kinney Cover “Rebel Rebel” With Britt Daniel and The Thermals on New Year’s Eve

Attendees at Sleater-Kinney’s New Year’s Eve show in San Francisco were treated to a ripping set closer: the trio covered “Rebel Rebel,” joined by openers The Thermals and Britt Daniel of Spoon, who was DJing the event. The crew looks like they were having a blast, with Corin Tucker, Daniel, and Hutch Harris of the Thermals each taking a verse of the David Bowie classic.

Before bringing out Daniel for “Rebel Rebel,” Sleater-Kinney and Kathy Foster of the Thermals also played George Michael’s “Faith,” with Carrie Brownstein on lead vocals. As Consequence of Sound points out, there’s some remarkably clear fan-shot video of both performances, which you can watch below.