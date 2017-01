Dirty Projectors continue their comeback push with a melancholy new song, “Little Bubble,” which arrives with a meditative, manicured video featuring the band’s David Longstreth in a variety of unnatural environments. “Little Bubble” follows September’s “Keep Your Name,” Dirty Projectors’ first new music since 2012.

Watch “Little Bubble,” directed by Longstreth along with Adam Newport-Berra, below.