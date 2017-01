If you’ve already heard xx’s I See You, you could check out R&B artist SassyBlack’s Pop Treasury Vol. 1, a short mix composed entirely of *NSYNC samples that premiered on City Arts. The release follows Catherine Harris-White’s ability to use familiar material to venture into surrealism—the samples are unrecognizable for anyone whose *NSYNC appreciation is seeped in nostalgia, turning the boy band into kaleidoscopic R&B. Listen below.

Pop Treasury Vol. 1: *NSYNC by SassyBlack