Liz Phair Is Recording a New Double Album With Ryan Adams

Alternative rock icon Liz Phair is recording a new double album with help from Ryan Adams and producer Don Was, according to photos Adams posted to social media last night. Was, who heads up jazz label Blue Note Records, has produced for artists including the Rolling Stones, Bonnie Raitt, Elton John, and Ringo Starr. This week, Phair, Adams, and Was are working at Adams’s Pax-Am recording studio in Los Angeles.

“PaxAm never sounded so badass,” Adams wrote in an Instagram caption. “We got 5 in one day. All analog. Hell of a way to start it off!” Phair responded on Twitter: “I’ve got to live up to you! inspiring working w brilliant people.”

That’s all we’ve got right now—no album title or audio snippets yet. See all of Adams’s and Phair’s social posts below.

Unreal. 5 songs in 1 day. All analog.

Back to those sounds & that rawness I first heard on Exile. @PhizLair is an American treasure pic.twitter.com/TcY5Snu0Rv — Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) January 13, 2017

i’ve got to live up to you! inspiring working w brilliant people #PaxAm magic https://t.co/7yYgqHvZCD — Liz Phair (@PhizLair) January 13, 2017

Liz Phair… PaxAm never sounded so badass. Don Was and I listening from the hall A photo posted by Ryan Adams (@misterryanadams) on Jan 12, 2017 at 5:25pm PST

Liz and Nate… Dialied all the way in #LizPhair #PaxAm A photo posted by Ryan Adams (@misterryanadams) on Jan 13, 2017 at 3:41am PST

Don Was and Liz right before song 4. We got 5 in one day. All analog. Hell of a way to start it off! #LizPhair #PaxAm A photo posted by Ryan Adams (@misterryanadams) on Jan 13, 2017 at 3:43am PST

Playback vibes. So great!!! What a day. Charlie gets the best sounds. So stoked! #PaxAm #LizPhair A photo posted by Ryan Adams (@misterryanadams) on Jan 13, 2017 at 3:45am PST

[Pitchfork]