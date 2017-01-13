There’s a popular chain letter-style prompt going around Twitter and Facebook in the last 24 hours that asks people to list the ten albums that you listened to most during your teenage years—which we understand to mean “high school,” since you’re a tween before that and a “college kid” afterwards. The exercise is supposed to be informative and embarrassing in equal measures, and as an added bonus reveals almost the exact age of the responder. So in the spirit of this wonderful and popular exercise, here are the ten most important albums in the young lives of various SPIN staffers.

Puja Patel (Editor-in-Chief)

The Cure – Disintegration

Nirvana – Nevermind

Pixies – Surfer Rosa

Destiny’s Child – The Writing’s on the Wall

Kanye West – College Dropout

Belle and Sebastian – If You’re Feeling Sinister

Missy Elliott – Miss E… So Addictive

Weezer – Blue Album

Jimmy Eat World – Bleed American

Outkast – Stankonia

Jeremy Gordon (Associate Editor)

Weezer – Pinkerton

Jimmy Eat World – Bleed American

The Hives – Veni Vidi Vicious

My Chemical Romance – Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge

Bob Dylan – Highway 61 Revisited

Television – Marquee Moon

The Replacements – Tim

Neil Young – Harvest

The Strokes – Is This It

Coheed and Cambria – In Keeping Secrets of Silent Earth: 3

Jordan Sargent (Associate Editor)

The Strokes – Is This It/Room on Fire

Bloc Party – Silent Alarm

Kanye West – The College Dropout

The Killers – Hot Fuss

Interpol – Antics

Lil Wayne – Tha Carter 2

Green Day – Dookie

Wolf Parade – Apologies to the Queen Mary

Franz Ferdinand – s/t

Kings of Leon – Youth & Young Manhood/Aha Shake Heartbreak

Andy Cush (Senior Writer)

Deftones – Adrenaline

Incubus – S.C.I.E.N.C.E

Radiohead – Amnesiac

El-P – Fantastic Damage

Modest Mouse – The Lonesome Crowded West

Kanye West – The College Dropout

Animal Collective – Sung Tongs

Rage Against the Machine – s/t

Led Zeppelin – Physical Graffiti

DJ Shadow – Endtroducing…..

Anna Gaca (Staff Writer)

Belle & Sebastian – If You’re Feeling Sinister

Sufjan Stevens – Illinois

Oasis – What’s the Story Morning Glory

Cat Power – The Greatest

The Raveonettes – Pretty in Black

No Doubt – Tragic Kingdom

The Velvet Underground – The Velvet Underground & Nico

The Libertines – s/t

Jenny Lewis & The Watson Twins – Rabbit Fur Coat

Jesus & Mary Chain – Psychocandy

Brian Josephs (Staff Writer)

Now That’s What I Call Music! 8

Outkast – Stankonia

Gorillaz – Gorillaz

Kanye West – Late Registration

A Tribe Called Quest – The Low End Theory

Radiohead – OK Computer

Jay Z – The Blueprint

Daft Punk – Discovery

The Notorious B.I.G. – Ready to Die

Outkast – Speakerboxxx/The Love Below

Taylor Berman (Contributing Writer)

Blink-182 – Enema of the State

Deftones – White Pony

Beastie Boys – Hello Nasty

Radiohead – OK Computer

Outkast – ATLiens

Nine Inch Nails – The Fragile

Wu-Tang Clan – Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)

At the Drive-In – Relationship of Command

DJ Shadow – Endtroducing…..

System of a Down – Toxicity

Winston Cook-Wilson (Contributing Writer)

The Beatles – s/t (White Album)

Brian Wilson – Smile (2004)

Thelonious Monk – Monk’s Dream

The Postal Service – s/t

Beck – Midnite Vultures

Pixies – Surfer Rosa

Tom Waits – Small Change

Son House – Father of Folk Blues

The Strokes – Is This It

Outkast – Speakerboxxx / The Love Below

Coldplay – Parachutes

Rob Arcand (Intern)

Dinosaur Jr. – You’re Living All Over Me

Bright Eyes – Lifted

Justice – †

The Postal Service – Give Up

Sufjan Stevens – Michigan

The Microphones – The Glow Pt. 2

The Radio Dept. – Pet Grief

The White Stripes – Elephant

The Velvet Underground – s/t

Iron & Wine – Our Endless Numbered Days