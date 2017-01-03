Coachella 2017 Will Feature Radiohead, Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Lorde, the xx, Bon Iver, More

Radiohead, Beyoncé, and Kendrick Lamar will headline Coachella’s Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights, respectively, as organizers announced the festival’s lineup today. The Indio, California mega-festival remains two weekends long, with identical lineups on each weekend.

A few others among the many notable names on the bill: The xx, Travis Scott, Father John Misty, Mac DeMarco, Mac Miller, Phantogram, Crystal Castles, and Sampha on Fridays; Bon Iver, Future, Gucci Mane, ScHoolboy Q, the Avalanches, Nicolas Jaar, Car Seat Headrest, and Mitski on Saturdays; Lorde, Justice, New Order, Future Islands, DJ Khaled, Marshmello, Lil Uzi Vert, Kaytranada, Kehlani, Real Estate, and Preoccupations on Sundays.

See the full lineup poster below, and find links to purchase tickets at Coachella’s website.