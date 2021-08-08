Three Men and a Good Time, Baby: Our 1991 ZZ Top Cover Story
In 1969, anti-Vietnam War demonstrations reached their peak, man walked on the moon, and Edward Kennedy took Mary Jo Kopechne for a moonlit drive/swim on Martha's Vineyard. Add to these historic events the day Billy Gibbons, Dusty Hill, and Frank Beard got together to form ZZ Top. Terry Southern checks in on the boys some 20 years—and "mega-success"—later. 

Written By Terry Southern

