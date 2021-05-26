What Makes A Karaoke Song So Difficult?
Credit: Gideon Mendel/Corbis via Getty Images

What Makes A Karaoke Song So Difficult?

It takes a lot of grit to get up on stage and impress an entire bar. Just don’t try these five songs

Written By Lukas Harnisch

Tags: Bonnie Tyler, Don McLean, en vogue, guns n roses, Karaoke, queen