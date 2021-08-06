5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Toosii

Name Toosii

Best known for Hood Romantic/Love Songs — also known for being funny as hell (but I can be serious too).

Current city Raleigh, NC.

Really want to be in Las Vegas, gambling — I win so much money in Vegas!

Excited about My upcoming tour – the “Thank You For Believing” tour – tickets on sale now! I can’t wait!

My current music collection has a lot of A lot of pop music and a lot of Drake lately.

And a little bit of Country.

Don’t judge me for Honestly, no. I listen to it all, no shame in my game lol.

Preferred format CDs – that’s where the $$ is!

5 Albums I Can’t Live Without

1

Nothing Was the Same

Drake

Great body of work – nice project to study as well.

2

Platinum Heart (Deluxe)

Toosii

Technically my first project after I was signed, so it’s real special to me.

3

Too Hard

Lil Baby

That was the first project that I really listened to non-stop, I was in high school when it came out so it brings back good memories!

4

Signed to the Streets 2.5

Lil Durk

I have this on repeat. I literally know every single song word for word – it’s such a great project.

5

Thank You For Believing

Toosii

It’s the best project I ever put out – I think it’s the best project ever. If you haven’t already listened – what are you waiting for? Out now on all streaming platforms! ☺