5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Toosii

Name Toosii
Best known for Hood Romantic/Love Songs — also known for being funny as hell (but I can be serious too).
Current city Raleigh, NC.
Really want to be in Las Vegas, gambling — I win so much money in Vegas!
Excited about My upcoming tour – the “Thank You For Believing” tour – tickets on sale now! I can’t wait!
My current music collection has a lot of A lot of pop music and a lot of Drake lately.
And a little bit of Country.
Don’t judge me for Honestly, no. I listen to it all, no shame in my game lol.
Preferred format CDs – that’s where the $$ is!
5 Albums I Can’t Live Without
1
Nothing Was the Same
Drake
Great body of work – nice project to study as well.
2
Platinum Heart (Deluxe)
Toosii
Technically my first project after I was signed, so it’s real special to me.
3
Too Hard
Lil Baby
That was the first project that I really listened to non-stop, I was in high school when it came out so it brings back good memories!
4
Signed to the Streets 2.5
Lil Durk
I have this on repeat. I literally know every single song word for word – it’s such a great project.
5
Thank You For Believing
Toosii
It’s the best project I ever put out – I think it’s the best project ever. If you haven’t already listened – what are you waiting for? Out now on all streaming platforms! ☺