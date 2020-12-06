The 35 Best Albums of the Last 35 Years
Credit: Ross Marino/Icon and Image/Getty Images

The 35 Best Albums of the Last 35 Years

From unimpeachable staples to semi-hidden gems you may have missed

Tags: Arcade Fire, Bruce Springsteen, Dr. Dre, eminem, enya, guns n roses, jeff buckley, john mellencamp, k.d. lang, kate bush, Kendrick Lamar, madonna, metallica, modest mouse, N.W.A, Nirvana, Outkast, pearl jam, peter gabriel, prince, Public Enemy, r.e.m., radiohead, Sigur Ros, Sinead O'connor, Smashing Pumpkins, Soundgarden, sufjan stevens, The Mars Volta, tori amos, tracy chapman, u2

Reviews \

Read More »
Clearbody Up Their Game With <i>One More Day</i>
Clearbody Up Their Game With One More Day
Miley Cyrus Embraces Her Rock Star Destiny on <i>Plastic Hearts</i>
Miley Cyrus Embraces Her Rock Star Destiny on Plastic Hearts
Ariana Grande Delivers Sultry Yet Forgettable R&B on <i>Positions</i>
Ariana Grande Delivers Sultry Yet Forgettable R&B on Positions
<i>Magic Oneohtrix Point Never</i> Is a Surrealist FM Broadcast for the Alt-Pop Age
Magic Oneohtrix Point Never Is a Surrealist FM Broadcast for the Alt-Pop Age

Editor's Picks

Torres Describes Harrowing 48 Hours Trying to Return Home
Torres Describes Harrowing 48 Hours Trying to Return Home
The Viral Countdown: The Race to React to COVID-19
The Viral Countdown: The Race to React to COVID-19
The Cost of Coronavirus: How Young Guv Ended Up Stranded
The Cost of Coronavirus: How Young Guv Ended Up Stranded