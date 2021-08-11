Sheryl Crow on Prince’s Basketball Skills, Working with Stevie Nicks, and <i>Live at the Ryman and More</i>
Credit: Dove Shore

Sheryl Crow on Prince’s Basketball Skills, Working with Stevie Nicks, and Live at the Ryman and More

The hit making singer-songwriter opens up about her life on the road, Woodstock 99, and her new career-spanning live album

Written By Corbin Reiff

Tags: Sheryl Crow