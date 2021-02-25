Rico Nasty Has Landed
Credit: Noah Schutz

Rico Nasty Has Landed

The rapper might be known for her angst-fueled music, but there’s more to the story

Written By Bianca Gracie

Tags: rico nasty

Reviews \

Read More »
Julien Baker Embraces the Darkness on <i>Little Oblivions</i>
Julien Baker Embraces the Darkness on Little Oblivions
On <i>TYRON</i>, slowthai Looks in a Cracked Mirror
On TYRON, slowthai Looks in a Cracked Mirror
Hayley Williams’ <i>Flowers For Vases/Descansos</i> Is Her Saddest, Quietest Music Yet
Hayley Williams’ Flowers For Vases/Descansos Is Her Saddest, Quietest Music Yet
Foo Fighters Swing for the Stadium (Again) on <i>Medicine at Midnight</i>
Foo Fighters Swing for the Stadium (Again) on Medicine at Midnight