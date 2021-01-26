Up in Smoke
Credit: Last Prisoner Project

Up in Smoke

Richard DeLisi just got out of prison –– early! –– after serving 31 years of a 90 year sentence for smuggling marijuana –– the longest-serving cannabis prisoner in the U.S., maybe the world

Written By Lucia Gillot

Tags: Richard DeLisi

