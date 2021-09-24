Red Hot Chili Peppers’Blood Sugar Sex Magik Turns 30: Artists Reflect on Its Legacy

Red Hot Chili Peppers’<i>Blood Sugar Sex Magik</i> Turns 30: Artists Reflect on Its Legacy
Nate Walcott, Delicate Steve, Eric Slick and more reflect on blockbuster 1991 LP

Written By SPIN Staff

