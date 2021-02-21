Diva: Our 1986 Patti LaBelle Feature
Credit: Ebet Roberts/Redferns

Diva: Our 1986 Patti LaBelle Feature

She is rambunctious, mysterious and magical, soft and shy and afraid. Patti LaBelle is the queen of rock 'n' soul, perched on the edge of the BIG success after the tumultuous end of "Lady Marmalade" and the spacequeens of rock.

Written By Quincy Troupe

Tags: patti labelle

