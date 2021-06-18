15 Minute Live Performances: Nick Waterhouse

This week’s edition of 15 Minute Live Performances (watch previous sets from UPSAHL, KANDLE, Cha Wa and Rozzi) features one of the best talents to emerge from Orange County, California in the past decade or so, Nick Waterhouse. Earlier this year, Waterhouse gave us a peek into his daily routine in our A Day in the Life feature, and released his fifth studio album, Promenade Blue, on Innovative Leisure, co-produced by Paul Butler.

If you’re unfamiliar with Waterhouse’s swirling nostalgic sound, consider this your introduction. He has long been dazzling crowds in the Southland with his blend of rockabilly, R&B, soul, garage and blues. And if that seems like a difficult fusion, well Waterhouse pulls it off in a way that’s accessible and timeless.

In its lyrics, Promenade Blue represents rebirth and reinvigoration as well as a clarity of purpose, and sonically it’s as vibrant as anything he’s released in the past. It’s Waterhouse’s retro sound at its absolute finest.

Here’s his 15 Minute Live Performance.