It’s Alive!: Our 1996 Kiss Cover Story
Credit: Mitchell Gerber/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images

Forget Lollapalooza. The heck with H.O.R.D.E. This summer, rock'n'roll's got a face full of makeup and a love gun loaded with classic teenage anthems. Kiss, God help us, are back.

Written By RJ Smith

Tags: Ace Frehley, gene simmons, kiss, paul stanley, peter criss