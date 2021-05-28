15 Minute Live Performances: KANDLE

This week’s edition of 15 Minute Live Performances (watch our previous 15 Minute Live Performances set from rising star UPSAHL here) features Canadian singer-songwriter and a nominee for the prestigious JUNO Awards (Canada’s biggest music prize), KANDLE. We previously featured KANDLE as part of our ongoing A Day in The Life Of… feature and today, to coincide with the release of her new album, we’re happy to bring to you this 15-minute live performance.

KANDLE, the daughter of musician Neil Osbourne, has really impressed us in recent months, especially on songs like “Honey Trap,” “When It Hurts” and “Lock and Load.”

If being nominated for the JUNOs wasn’t enough, KANDLE was also a nominee for a 2021 Prism Prize for “Lock and Load.” Her further accolades include a Canadian Independent Video Award nomination for “Not Up to Me” in 2020.

So sit back, relax and enjoy this 15-minute live performance from KANDLE.