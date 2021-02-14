Messin’ With the Hook: Our 1986 John Lee Hooker Feature
Credit: Paul Natkin/Getty Images

John Lee Hooker, the living link between country blues and uptown R&B, answers the question that has baffled mankind throughout the ages: How Can I Impress The Ladies?

Written By Bart Bull

Tags: john lee hooker

